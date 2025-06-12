Brian Thomas News: Returns to practice

Thomas (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, SI.com's John Shipley reports.

He returned for the final offseason practice after exiting early a day before. With the shoulder injury confirmed to minor, Thomas should be a full go for the start of training camp, where he'll look to build on a phenomenal rookie season in which he caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs on 133 targets. The Jaguars have a new coaching staff, led by Liam Coen, and a new-look WR room with Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown replacing Christian Kirk (Texans) and Gabe Davis (free agent).