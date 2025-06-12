Brian Thomas News: Returns to practice
Thomas (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, SI.com's John Shipley reports.
He returned for the final offseason practice after exiting early a day before. With the shoulder injury confirmed to minor, Thomas should be a full go for the start of training camp, where he'll look to build on a phenomenal rookie season in which he caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs on 133 targets. The Jaguars have a new coaching staff, led by Liam Coen, and a new-look WR room with Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown replacing Christian Kirk (Texans) and Gabe Davis (free agent).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now