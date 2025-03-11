Bryan Anger News: Staying in Dallas

Angers and the Cowboys agreed on a two-year contract Tuesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Anger has earned two Pro Bowl appearances with the Cowboys over the past four seasons, and the 36-year-old will remain in Dallas as the starting punter. He finished the 2024 regular season averaging 48.5 yards per punt with 38.7 percent of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line.