Bryce Cabeldue headshot

Bryce Cabeldue News: More offensive line help in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Seahawks selected Cabeldue in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 192nd overall.

Cabeldue played tackle at Kansas and has plenty of experience as a four-year starter, but is projected to kick inside as a pro. He's likely to be a depth option for most of his career, but he is another investment along the Seattle offensive line after the team took Grey Zabel in the first round and with the 18th overall pick.

Bryce Cabeldue
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
