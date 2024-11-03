Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Inactive for Week 9
Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
As expected, Ford-Wheaton will be in street clothes after drawing a doubtful tag. He played through the Achilles issue during the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Steelers, but he may have suffered a setback, as he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday of Week 9 prep. Ford-Wheaton's absence shouldn't impact the Giants' offense, as he's played only two offensive snaps in seven appearances, but he is one of the team's top special-teams players.
