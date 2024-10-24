Fantasy Football
Bryce Ford-Wheaton headshot

Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Now dealing with Achilles injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ford-Wheaton was able to play through a shoulder injury during the Giants' Week 7 loss to the Eagles, during which he played 30 snaps on special teams and one on offense. He appears to have picked up an Achilles injury during the loss, however, and his practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his ability to play Monday against the Steelers.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton
New York Giants
