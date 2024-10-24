Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Now dealing with Achilles injury

Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ford-Wheaton was able to play through a shoulder injury during the Giants' Week 7 loss to the Eagles, during which he played 30 snaps on special teams and one on offense. He appears to have picked up an Achilles injury during the loss, however, and his practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his ability to play Monday against the Steelers.