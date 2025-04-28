Bryson Green News: Finds work in Arizona

Green signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Green spent the first two years of his college career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Wisconsin ahead of the 2023 season. During his two years at Wisconsin, the 6-foot-2 receiver caught 49 passes for 599 yards and four touchdowns across 19 games. Though Green is likely just an extra body for offseason activities, he could earn a depth spot in the Cardinals' wide receiver corps if he impresses this summer.