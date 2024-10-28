Cade Stover News: Season-high targets in win

Stover caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Indianapolis in Week 8.

The targets were a season high for Stover, who's seen an uptick in playing time in the wake of Nico Collins' hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. Collins could have company on the sidelines this coming Thursday against the Jets, as Stefon Diggs sustained what appears to be serious knee injury Sunday, which is likely to leave Houston without its top two receivers for Week 9. That sets up a scenario where Stover could get additional opportunities, although it's likely any available targets would accrue to Dalton Schultz.