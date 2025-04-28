Caden Davis News: Set to sign with Jets

Davis is slated to sign with the Jets.

If Davis' deal is made official, he would be part of a training camp kicking competition for the Jets. The two kickers on the roster to finish the 2024 season were Anders Carlson and Greg Zuerlein, the latter of whom battled a knee injury throughout the campaign and is expected to be cut. Davis went undrafted out of Ole Miss after making 24 of 29 field-goal attempts and 57 of 59 PAT tries in 2024.