Caden Davis

Caden Davis News: Set to sign with Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Davis is slated to sign with the Jets.

If Davis' deal is made official, he would be part of a training camp kicking competition for the Jets. The two kickers on the roster to finish the 2024 season were Anders Carlson and Greg Zuerlein, the latter of whom battled a knee injury throughout the campaign and is expected to be cut. Davis went undrafted out of Ole Miss after making 24 of 29 field-goal attempts and 57 of 59 PAT tries in 2024.

Caden Davis
 Free Agent
