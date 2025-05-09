Caleb Etienne News: Links up with Cincy

The Bengals signed Etienne as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Etienne played his first two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to BYU for his last two years. Officially listed at 6-foot-7, 329 pounds, he'll bring a massive physical presence to Cincinnati's training camp if nothing else. He'll be competing for a depth spot at tackle behind projected starters and fellow giants Orlando Brown and Amarius Mims.