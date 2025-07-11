Calvin Ridley News: Expectations rise for 2025

Ridley is reenergized for his second year with the Titans after the team selected Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley had a successful opening season with the Titans, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the third time in his career. That achievement was made more impressive by the fact that he suffered from inconsistent quarterback play from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, something that the team hopes to have remedied with the selection of Ward. Wyatt noted that Ridley has taken to mentoring the rookie quarterback, developing rapport with him that could translate to more production come the regular season.