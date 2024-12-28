Cameron Dicker News: Racks up 20 points vs. New England

Dicker was perfect on his four of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries during the Chargers' 40-7 win over the Patriots on Saturday.

The Chargers' offense couldn't be stopped Saturday, with eight of its 10 drives ending in a score. Dicker was the direct beneficiary of the Bolts' offensive success, and he didn't have trouble with his field-goal attempts as all four of them were from 41 yards or shorter. Dicker has been perfect over his last eight games, going 18-for-18 on field-goal attempts and 19-for-19 on extra-point tries over that span.