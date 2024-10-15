Carl Granderson News: Full participant in walkthrough

Granderson (neck) was a full participant during the Saints' walkthrough practice Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Granderson was estimated as a limited participant Monday due to a neck injury he sustained during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. It appears to be a minor issue, however, and he should avoid an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against the Broncos. Granderson has accumulated 24 tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble through the first six games of the regular season.