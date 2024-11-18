Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Carl Granderson headshot

Carl Granderson News: Sacks Winston in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Granderson recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns.

Granderson was one of three Saints to record a sack in Sunday's blowout win, bringing down Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter. The Wyoming product has been one of the Saints' most productive pass rushers through 11 games this season, ranking second on the team with 4.5 sacks while also forcing one fumble. Expect Granderson to continue wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks as the season progresses.

Carl Granderson
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now