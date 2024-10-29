Carson Steele News: Minimally involved versus Raiders

Steele accrued two rushes for six yards and hauled in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Raiders.

Steele did record more touches than Samje Perine (two) in the contest, but he also played just eight offensive snaps to Perine's 22 and Kareem Hunt's 42. Thus, it's unlikely Steele will find himself in a fantasy-relevant spot in the near future, especially with the return of Isaiah Pacheco potentially on the horizon, given Pacheco's initial 6-to-8-week timetable when he went down in mid-September.