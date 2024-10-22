Carson Steele News: Totals six totes versus Niners

Steele totaled six carries for 17 yards during Sunday's 28-18 win versus San Francisco.

Steele finished the day second on the Chiefs in carries behind Kareem Hunt, but that amounted to just six compared to Hunt's 22; Steele also played fewer offensive snaps (15) than Samaje Perine (16). Hunt has clearly settled back into a workhorse role for KC, leaving Steele and Perine to duke it out for the leftover touches. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was also activated from injured reserve last week before being deemed a healthy inactive Sunday, but CEH could be part of the mix in future weeks as well.