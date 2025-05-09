Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carter Runyon headshot

Carter Runyon News: Headed to Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Runyon signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent Friday.

The Townson product was initially slated to sign with the Giants after going undrafted in late April, but it now appears he's inked a deal with the Raiders. Runyon caught 87 passes for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns throughout his final two collegiate seasons. While he's likely just an extra body for offseason activities, Runyon could earn a spot on the Raiders' practice squad if he impresses the coaching staff this summer.

Carter Runyon
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now