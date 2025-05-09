Carter Runyon News: Headed to Las Vegas

Runyon signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent Friday.

The Townson product was initially slated to sign with the Giants after going undrafted in late April, but it now appears he's inked a deal with the Raiders. Runyon caught 87 passes for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns throughout his final two collegiate seasons. While he's likely just an extra body for offseason activities, Runyon could earn a spot on the Raiders' practice squad if he impresses the coaching staff this summer.