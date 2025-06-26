Cedric Tillman News: Should have full-time role

Tillman is expected to have a full-time role in 2025, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Other than inking a baggage-heavy Diontae Johnson to a one-year deal with zero guaranteed money, the Browns didn't do much during the offseason to upgrade the receiving corps. Tillman was having a breakout middle portion of the season in 2024 before a concussion forced him to miss the final six weeks -- he was back on the field for OTAs this summer. Following the departure of Amari Cooper last season, the Browns gave Tillman an opportunity, and he delivered. Over a four-game span, he caught 24 of 40 targets with three touchdowns. He's the biggest target (6-foot-3) among the receiving group and could be a factor in a passing game that may incorporate a lot of deep passes if Joe Flacco is the staring quarterback.