Chazz Surratt Injury: Working through heel injury

Surratt (heel) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Surratt saw 22 defensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Patriots after C.J. Mosley suffered a neck injury during pregame warmups, and the former finished with four tackles (three solo). It appears Surratt picked up a heel injury in the process, and Wednesday's injury report will indicate his availability for Thursday's game against the Texans. If healthy, Surratt should get snaps with the first-team defense if Mosley is sidelined for Thursday's contest.