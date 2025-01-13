Chazz Surratt News: Sees more defensive work in 2024

Surratt recorded 28 total tackles (18 solo) over 17 games in 2024.

The 2021 third-round pick from North Carolina played a career-high 127 defensive snaps during the regular season after playing just nine defensive snaps over his first three seasons in the NFL. Surratt logged 15 or more defensive snaps in four games this year, recording 11 total tackles in those contests. He's set to become a restricted free agent this summer, giving the Jets the option to match any contract he receives from other teams. If Surratt remains with the Jets in 2025, he's expected to serve as one of the team's top reserve inside linebackers.