Chidobe Awuzie Injury: Hurts ankle in practice
Awuzie suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury at practice Monday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan reports.
Per Woodland, Awuzie's injury looked less severe than the lower-body injury suffered by teammate Beau Brade at the same practice. The Ravens have little reason to rush Awuzie back during OTAs, but the cornerback's availability will bear monitoring moving forward.
