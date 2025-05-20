Christian Gonzalez News: Active for OTAs

Gonzalez (concussion) was an active participant as the Patriots' OTAs got underway Tuesday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez ended the 2024 campaign on the sidelines with a concussion, but he now appears to be fully healthy ahead of the 2025 season. The cornerback has blossomed into being one of the best at his position in the league, recording 59 total tackles (50 solo), 11 passes defensed, two of which were interceptions, and a fumble recovery over 16 regular-season contests in 2024.