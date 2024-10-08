Christian Gonzalez News: Records first INT in Week 5 loss

Gonzalez recorded six tackles (six solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception, in the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Gonzalez picked off Tyler Huntley on a pass intended for Odell Beckham in the first quarter. It was Gonzalez's first interception of the season and the second of his career after he appeared in just four games as a 2023 first-round rookie. On the season, Gonzalez has 23 tackles (21 solo) and three pass breakups, including the one interception, through five contests.