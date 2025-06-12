Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Christian McCaffrey headshot

Christian McCaffrey News: Participates fully in minicamp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

McCaffrey was one of a few 49ers veterans to participate in 11-on-11 work during mandatory minicamp, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey has been trending well from a health perspective this offseason, after struggling with both Achilles and knee issues in 2024. He practiced without restrictions in OTAs and then ramped up his activity further during mandatory minicamp. McCaffrey relayed that he wanted to test his health and was satisfied with the results as he turns his focus to the 2025 season.

Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now