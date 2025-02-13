Christian Roland-Wallace News: Finds special-teams role in 2024

Roland-Wallace recorded 34 tackles (23 solo), an interception and a forced fumble in 17 regular-season games this season.

The cornerback played on 248 special-teams snaps and on 183 defensive snaps during the regular season. He played almost exclusively on special teams in the postseason. Roland-Wallace signed a three-year, $2.84-million contract with the Chiefs last May and will try to find a role again in 2025.