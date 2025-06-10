Christian Wilkins Injury: Sidelined at minicamp

Wilkins (foot) was inactive for the start of the Raiders' mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Wilkins is still dealing with the foot injury that he sustained against the Broncos in Week 5 of the 2024 campaign, which sidelined him for the final 12 weeks of the year. The defensive tackle was without a timetable to return during the team's OTAs in May and he'll now shift his focus to potentially being ready to go for training camp in late July.