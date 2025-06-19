C.J. Mosley Injury: Retires from NFL

Mosley (neck) announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, Bobby Kownack of NFL.com reports.

Mosley retires after 10 seasons in the league, with that time having been split between the Ravens and Jets. He ends his career with five Pro Bowls, five second-team All-Pros and 1,009 total tackles tallied. A neck injury derailed Mosley in 2024, but as recently as 2023 with New York, he was an every-down player and notched 152 tackles (81 solo), including 0.5 sacks, with seven pass breakups (including one interception), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.