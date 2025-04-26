Fantasy Football
Cody Lindenberg

Cody Lindenberg News: Needed linebacker depth in Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Raiders selected Lindenberg in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, 222nd overall.

The Raiders have fortified their front seven on the final day of the draft, though Lindenberg was the first linebacker the team has selected. He had a productive final season with Minnesota by racking up 94 tackles, and he also earned First Team All-Big Ten Honors. Lindenberg is likely to begin his pro career as a special teamer, though Las Vegas does lack depth up the middle of its linebacker corps.

Cody Lindenberg
Las Vegas Raiders
