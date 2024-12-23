Fantasy Football
Colby Parkinson

Colby Parkinson News: Fails to make an impact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Parkinson failed to secure his lone target during Sunday's 19-9 victory against the Jets.

With the return of Tyler Higbee (knee) to the lineup, the quartet of tight ends on the Rams' roster shared the field for nearly equal amounts, with the group combining for just three targets and a single catch by Higbee for 11 yards and a touchdown. With the Rams running their offense through Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua for the most part, no tight end on the Rams will be easy to trust in fantasy lineups as the Rams take on division rival Arizona in Week 17.

Colby Parkinson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
