Colby Parkinson News: Leads Rams in targets

Parkinson recorded seven receptions on 13 targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers.

Parkinson was Matthew Stafford's favorite target and led the team with his 13 opportunities. He was used exclusively in the short areas of the field, as his longest gain of the day went for only nine yards. Parkinson will continue to be on the field so long as Tyler Higbee (knee) is sidelined, though his ability to command targets will take a hit once Cooper Kupp (ankle) can return -- which could be as early as Week 7.