Colby Parkinson News: Losing work to Davis Allen

Parkinson played 11 of the Rams' 70 snaps on offense and went without a target in Monday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

After playing north of 60 percent of the Rams' snaps in the team's first seven games, Parkinson has now seen his snap share drop from 43 percent in Week 9 all the way down to 11 percent in Week 10. While Parkinson's playing time has declined, second-year player Davis Allen has settled in as the Rams' top tight end, playing 54 percent of snaps Week 9 and 81 percent of snaps Week 10 and producing a 6-39-0 receiving line on nine targets between those contests. According to Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, head coach Sean McVay clarified Wednesday that Parkinson is healthy, so the 25-year-old's downturn in snaps looks to be simply performance-related.