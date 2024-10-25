Fantasy Football
Colby Parkinson News: Role reduces in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Parkinson caught both of his targets for 17 yards during Thursday's 30-20 win against the Vikings.

With Puka Nacua (knee) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) returning to action, Parkinson saw his second straight game with just a pair of targets; the returning duo commanded half of Matthew Stafford's 34 targets during the contest. The veteran tight end also saw his usage on offense dip to a season-low, taking the field for only 46 of the team's 72 snaps on offense, while Hunter Long (30) and Davis Allen (28) saw their roles expand. The team that drafted Parkinson in the fourth round in 2020, the Seahawks, are up next in a pivotal division showdown in Week 9.

