Cole Fotheringham News: Heading to Denver

Fotheringham signed with the Broncos on Monday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The tight end spent time on the Raiders' and Texans' practice squads in 2024, but he did not get elevated for any regular-season games. His only NFL experience to date came in 2023 with the Raiders, when he appeared in two games and caught one pass for six yards. Fotheringham faces a crowded field of players competing for roster spots in Denver's tight end group, including free-agent signing Evan Engram, 2024 contributors Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins, and 2025 seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner.