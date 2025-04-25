Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Cole Kmet headshot

Cole Kmet News: Facing target competition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 2:06pm

The Bears are looking forward to using both Kmet and first-round draft choice, Colston Loveland in two tight-end sets, " Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com reports.

In 2024, Kmet recorded 47 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns on 55 targets, marking his least productive season since his rookie year in 2020. After playing 87 percent of the offensive snaps last season, Kmet now faces significant competition following the first-round selection of Loveland, whose arrival could sharply reduce his role. Although Loveland is expected to be an adequate blocker, the Bears likely drafted the former Michigan standout for his ability to create mismatches in the passing game. Unless the situation shifts during training camp, Kmet may go undrafted in the majority of fantasy leagues.

Cole Kmet
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now