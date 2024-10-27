Cole Kmet News: Hot streak ends

Kmet caught a 14-yard pass on his only target in the Bears' 18-15 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

With Caleb Williams completing just 10 passes for 131 yards, there was not much production to go around for the Chicago pass catchers. The one target Kmet saw was the first time since Week 1 that the tight end had fewer than three targets. Aside from one game with 10 targets, Kmet is averaging three targets over his other six games. Due to the lack of consistent passes thrown to Kmet, the potential for a poor performance is always present.