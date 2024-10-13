Fantasy Football
Cole Kmet News: Two more scores in London win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Kmet brought in all five targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 35-16 win over the Jaguars on Sunday in London.

Kmet delivered his first multi-touchdown effort of the season via scoring grabs of 31 and two yards in the second quarter. The talented tight end also co-led the Bears in receptions and targets while setting the pace in receiving yards by a comfortable margin. Kmet's performance was the second-most productive of the season behind his 10-97-1 line against the Colts in Week 3, and he heads into a Week 7 bye with the chemistry between him and first overall Caleb Williams clearly on an upswing.

Cole Kmet
Chicago Bears
