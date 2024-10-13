Cole Kmet News: Two more scores in London win

Kmet brought in all five targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 35-16 win over the Jaguars on Sunday in London.

Kmet delivered his first multi-touchdown effort of the season via scoring grabs of 31 and two yards in the second quarter. The talented tight end also co-led the Bears in receptions and targets while setting the pace in receiving yards by a comfortable margin. Kmet's performance was the second-most productive of the season behind his 10-97-1 line against the Colts in Week 3, and he heads into a Week 7 bye with the chemistry between him and first overall Caleb Williams clearly on an upswing.