Colston Loveland Injury: Remains on track for training camp

Loveland (shoulder) said he expects to be fully healthy for the start of training camp late July, Chris Emma of 670 The Score reports.

Loveland has been held out from on-field work throughout Chicago's entire offseason as he continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery undergone late January, which carried a six-month recovery timetable. The rookie tight end said he's currently attacking the final hurdle of his recovery -- regaining strength in his shoulder -- and that he's already able to participate in certain activities like running and catching. Bears coach Ben Johnson noted that Loveland will have catching up to do in training camp, and that he's already missed "valuable time" to build chemistry and earn the coaching staff's trust. Chicago knew the details of Loveland's recovery timetable when making the decision to draft him at No. 10 overall, meaning there are no long-term concerns about his current absence, but it could make things more difficult for the 21-year-old to overtake incumbent starting tight end Cole Kmet.