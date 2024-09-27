Curtis Robinson Injury: Tears ACL in practice

Robinson suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Robinson was carted to the team facility after injuring his knee during practice, and further tests revealed that the 26-year-old linebacker sustained a season-ending injury. He'll shift his focus to rehab and recovery and aim to be fully healthy ahead of the 2025 season. In Robinson's absence, rookie seventh-round pick Tatum Bethune will step into a rotational role at linebacker behind starters Fred Warner, De'Vondre Campbell and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.