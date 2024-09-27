Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Curtis Robinson headshot

Curtis Robinson Injury: Tears ACL in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

Robinson suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Robinson was carted to the team facility after injuring his knee during practice, and further tests revealed that the 26-year-old linebacker sustained a season-ending injury. He'll shift his focus to rehab and recovery and aim to be fully healthy ahead of the 2025 season. In Robinson's absence, rookie seventh-round pick Tatum Bethune will step into a rotational role at linebacker behind starters Fred Warner, De'Vondre Campbell and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

Curtis Robinson
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News