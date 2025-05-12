Dalevon Campbell News: Inks deal with Bolts

Campbell signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent Monday.

The 6-foot-4 wideout began his six-year collegiate career with three seasons at Illinois, followed by two at Nevada, before finishing at South Carolina. Campbell's most productive stretch came from 2022 to 2023 with Nevada, catching 69 passes for 1,053 yards and three touchdowns over 24 contests. Now in Los Angeles, Campbell will likely compete for a depth role in the team's wide receiver corps throughout the summer.