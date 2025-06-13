Dalton Kincaid News: Adds strength ahead of third season
Kincaid has "added both strength and bulk" during the offseason, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Kincaid dealt with knee injuries last year, causing him to miss three regular-season games and to log lower snap counts following his Week 15 return. Bills GM Brandon Beane attributed the talented tight end's lessened statistics -- he went from a 73-673-2 receiving line in the regular season as a rookie to a 44-448-2 line as a sophomore -- to the knee issues, saying Kincaid's campaign was "really more of an injury thing and nothing more than that." Per Buscaglia, Kincaid impressed during practice Thursday and now has a clean bill of health. He adds that Kincaid's increased strength could help him remain on the field more often for run-blocking reps, which would increase his offensive snap count and be a boost to Buffalo's offense.