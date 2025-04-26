Fantasy Football
Dan Jackson News: Added by Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Lions selected Jackson in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 230th overall.

Jackson played sparingly on defense through his first five years at Georgia before taking over as starting safety in 2024. Through 14 games in his final season, Jackson posted 64 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions. The 24-year-old boosted his draft stock at the Senior Bowl where he was named the top safety. However, his starting experience is still limited, and he'll need to find a role on special teams in Detroit.

Dan Jackson
Detroit Lions
