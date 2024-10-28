Dante Stills News: Logs sack in win

Stills recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and defended one pass in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

The second-year pro from West Virginia saw increased opportunities as an edge rusher in Week 8 with both Darius Robinson (calf) and Dennis Gardeck (knee) sidelined, and he made the most of his chances. Stills was the only Cardinal to bring down Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday's win, notching his second sack in as many weeks. Even with Robinson potentially returning from injury for Week 9's matchup against the Bears, expect Stills to continue playing as one of the Cardinals' top edge rushers.