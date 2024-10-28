Darius Robinson Injury: Activated Monday

The Cardinals activated Robison (calf) off injured reserve Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The 2024 first-round pick out of Missouri has yet to make his NFL debut after sustaining a calf injury that's sidelined him since late August. However, Robinson's activation Monday suggests he's nearing a return to the field, despite logging three consecutive DNPs in Cardinals' practice last week. His practice participation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears will likely be the best indication of whether he can make his NFL debut in Week 9.