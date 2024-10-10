Darius Robinson Injury: Unavailable for practice

Robinson (calf) was a non-participant at the Cardinals' practice Thursday, Zach Gershman of the team's official website reports.

Robinson had his 21-day practice window open Wednesday, returning to log a limited session. His inability to practice Thursday is notable, but likely a result of the team easing him back into action. The defensive lineman has missed the entirety of the 2024 season to this point while on injured reserve due to a calf injury and he appears to be highly unlikely to be able to play Sunday versus the Packers.