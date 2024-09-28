Darnell Savage Injury: Ruled out for Week 4

Savage (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Tuesday that Savage would return to the field this week after missing the Jaguars' last two contests with a quadriceps injury. However, it now appears the first-year Jaguar hasn't fully recovered, and he'll miss his third consecutive game Sunday. Antonio Johnson is expected to see more work with Jacksonville's first-team secondary in Savage's stead.