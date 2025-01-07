David Montgomery Injury: Expected back for divisional round

Head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that he expects to have Montgomery (knee) available for the Lions' first playoff game in the divisional round, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Montgomery initially looked to be at risk of missing the rest of the season after he suffered a right knee injury in a Week 15 loss to the Bills, but he received good news when tests revealed an MCL sprain but no other major structural damage. The running back was able to avoid surgery to address the injury, and he seems to be responding well three weeks into his rehab program. Per Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press, Montgomery went through his first full workout this past Saturday since suffering the knee injury, which included some change-of-pace work. With the Lions having clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs, Montgomery will benefit from more time to heal up before Detroit opens postseason play Jan. 18 or Jan. 19.