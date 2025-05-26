Best Ball Strategy: Comparing ADPs From Underdog, DraftKings & Drafters

This article is part of our Best Ball Strategy series.

This is always one of my favorite articles to work on, in large part because ADP differences between various best-ball sites are often the opposite of what one might expect given the scoring differences between those same sites. One might assume, for example, that WRs tend to come off the board earlier on full-PPR platforms, i.e., Drafters and DraftKings. In reality, many WRs are drafted earliest on half-PPR Underdog.

It's an exploitable inefficiency, especially for anyone that's already drafting on multiple sites. And for those accustomed to using a single site, this is an excellent reason to split your bankroll between two or three different platforms instead. At the bottom of this article, I'll discuss general strategic advantages that can be deployed on each site, in addition to looking at specific ADPs.

Before we get to the meat and potatoes, let's review the main format differences between the three aforementioned platforms:

1. The scoring systems aren't identical. Underdog = half PPR

Drafters = full PPR

DraftKings = full PPR with three-point bonuses at 100 rushing or 300 passing yards As mentioned above, the ADP differences one might expect based on this don't necessarily hold true, i.e., don't assume Derrick Henry will go earlier on UD than he does on the full-PPR sites. This is something we can and should use to our advantage. 2. Drafters doesn't use playoffs. DraftKings and Underdog do. Drafters determines tourney winners by the accumulation of points in Weeks 1-17

DraftKings and Underdog use a playoff format in Weeks 15-17. On Drafters, you need to build a team that's dominant from start to finish, which means hitting multiple home runs in the later rounds. On DK and UD, you can get away with simply being pretty good for most of the year; you just need your team to be healthy and peaking late in the season. On UD and DK, finishing second out of 12 in your league during Weeks 1-14 gets you into the playoffs, at which point anything can happen. A similar team on Drafters will min-cash, with no shot at anything more. Many of these implications also impact ADP, e.g., the heightened importance of late-season production on DK/UD means guys coming back from major injuries tend to go a little bit earlier on those sites relative to Drafters, where it's a bigger deal if your player doesn't do much during the first part of the season. This also favors rookies, as some will start the season in limited roles before eventually becoming full-time starters. 3. Underdog mostly runs 18-round drafts, while DraftKings and Drafters go 20 rounds. This one doesn't have significant ADP-related strategic implications, but it does explain some of the ADP discrepancies seen below for players outside the Top 200. And it obviously has big implications for roster construction. You'll see a lot more teams with only two QBs and/or two TEs on Underdog, although that's also a valid strategy on the 20-round sites.

The chart below shows ADPs from each of the three sites, followed by the difference between a player's ADP on one site and the average from the two others. A negative number means the player is a better value on said platform. Some of the best values from each site are in bold. After the chart, I'll have a strategic breakdown for each site and some examples of the best and worst ADP values.

Underdog Breakdown 🐕

General Strategy/Observations

WRs tend to come off the board early, even though Underdog is the only one of these three sites that doesn't use full-PPR scoring. Given those dual realities, UD is a great place for builds that hammer RBs early and/or draft premium QBs. The lack of full-PPR scoring makes QBs slightly more valuable relative to other players, but that's not something that shows up in ADP.

You may also notice that ADPs on Underdog and Drafters tend to be very similar, even though the formats are considerably different. If you expect a player's production to be back-weighted within the season due to youth, injury rehab or a cloudy depth chart, he's theoretically more valuable on Underdog (where Weeks 15-17 have outsized importance) than on Drafters (where every week counts the same). This does show up in ADP sometimes, but not always. Noteworthy rookies that go later on UD than they do on Drafters include WR Tre Harris (UD: 100.5, Dr: 97.7), RB Jaydon Blue (UD: 129.9, Dr: 115.6) and QB Cameron Ward (UD: 162.9, Dr: 159.4).

Best Values

QB Lamar Jackson (UD: 36.5, DK: 26.4, Dr: 34.0)

QB Jalen Hurts (UD: 51.2, DK: 46.9, Dr: 47.6)

RB RJ Harvey (UD: 54.9, DK: 51.5, Dr: 48.2)

TE Travis Kelce (UD: 100.3, DK: 75.8, Dr: 92.0)

QB Geno Smith (UD: 167.3, DK: 153.0, Dr: 157.3)

RB Justice Hill (UD: 192.1, DK: 181.6, Dr: 174.1)

If you're looking for a team stack with a great price on UD, the one that sticks out most is Jackson + Hill + TE Mark Andrews (UD: 106.7, DK: 103.0, Dr: 104.5). There's also good value in combining Hurts with Dallas Goedert (UD: 141.8, DK: 135.8, Dr: 141.1) or Bryce Young (UD: 161.2, DK: 153.2, Dr: 153.2) with Adam Thielen (UD: 163.3, DK: 143.0, Dr: 155.0)

Worst Values

WR Puka Nacua (UD: 7.7, DK: 10.1, Dr: 9.5)

WR Tyreek Hill (UD: 27.5, DK: 31.9, Dr: 32.5)

WR Rome Odunze (UD: 63.3, DK: 73.3, Dr: 71.5)

WR Luther Burden (UD: 91.0, DK: 120.3, Dr: 109.8)

WR Jaylin Noel (UD: 150.7, DK: 183.5, Dr: 175.5)

WR Michael Wilson (UD: 174.8, DK: 200.7, Dr: 186.3)

The trouble with fading WRs early in Underdog drafts is that it's also tricky to find value at the position later on. Nearly all of them go earlier on UD compared to DK, but we can find more relative value if comparing UD to only Drafters instead. Examples include Harris, as mentioned above, along with Garrett Wilson (UD: 25.9, Dr: 23.5), Rashee Rice (UD: 29.7, Dr: 25.5), George Pickens (UD: 56.4, Dr: 54.7), Rashod Bateman (UD: 115.7, Dr: 111.5) and Elic Ayomanor (UD: 201.6, Dr: 193.8).

DraftKings Breakdown 👑

General Strategy/Observations

Nearly all the value relative to other sites is at WR, while QBs and TEs largely go earlier on DraftKings. Running backs are a mixed bag, with most of the available value being younger players, while veteran RBs like Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara and Joe Mixon are overpriced.

We still need to draft quarterbacks and tight ends, of course, so it's worth making note of some counter-examples that are reasonably priced on DraftKings: QB Kyler Murray, QB Justin Fields, QB Caleb Williams, QB Brock Purdy, QB Drake Maye, QB Trevor Lawrence, TE Trey McBride, TE T.J. Hockenson, TE Jake Ferguson, TE Brenton Strange, TE Hunter Henry, TE Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Given how QBs and TEs generally are more expensive here, the Murray-McBride stack really sticks out as a notable exception that's worth targeting — arguably to the point where I'd try to avoid it on other sites and get all my exposure on DK. Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison also has a great price on DK, but it's difficult to pair him and McBride without taking at least one of them well ahead of ADP (which negates the aforementioned value).

Other DK-friendly stacks include: QB Justin Fields + WR Garrett Wilson // QB Trevor Lawrence + TE Brenton Strange // QB Caleb Williams + WR Rome Odunze + WR Luther Burden // QB Drake Maye + WR Kyle Williams + TE Hunter Henry // QB Brock Purdy + WR Ricky Pearsall

Best Values

WR Drake London (DK: 18.7, UD: 15.9, Dr: 15.4)

WR A.J. Brown (DK: 20.4, UD: 17.2, Dr: 17.0)

TE Trey McBride (DK: 24.9, UD: 22.7, Dr: 22.2)

WR Garrett Wilson (DK: 29.4, UD: 25.0, Dr: 23.5)

WR Marvin Harrison (DK: 32.4, UD: 26.0, Dr: 27.2)

WR Rashee Rice (DK: 36.5, UD: 29.7, Dr: 25.5)

WR Tetairoa McMillan (DK: 49.6, UD: 39.8, Dr: 39.5)

WR Jaylen Waddle (DK: 67.0, UD: 57.0, Dr: 58.5)

WR Chris Olave (DK: 76.5, UD: 64.1, Dr: 68.0)

WR Darnell Mooney (DK: 110.4, UD: 87.4, Dr: 93.1)

RB Bhayshul Tuten (DK: 128.4, UD: 116.6, Dr: 113.8)

RB Trey Benson (DK: 155.8, UD: 140.6, Dr: 141.9)

RB Ray Davis (DK: 157.5, UD: 146.8, Dr: 144.9)

TE Brenton Strange (DK: 170.3, UD: 158.2, Dr: 164.8)

The wealth of favorable WR prices combined with full-PPR scoring makes DK an ideal place to hammer wide receivers in the early rounds. Even better because there's actually decent value at other positions once we get to the middle rounds, allowing us to load up on QBs, RBs and TEs at similar prices relative to Underdog and Drafters. There are a lot of backup RBs, in particular, with ADPs a full round later on DK compared to the other two sites.

In a DK draft that generally lines up with ADP, my ideal build would opt for quality at WR (e.g. drafting five within the first seven rounds) and quantity at RB (e.g. drafting seven total, but with only one or two in the top 100). Hammer the WRs early, followed by QBs and TEs, and then draft a slew of young/backup RBs in Rounds 11-16.

Worst Values

RB Derrick Henry (DK: 10.9, UD: 14.5, Dr: 14.7)

QB Josh Allen (DK: 22.4, UD: 34.6, Dr: 36.0)

RB Joe Mixon (DK: 40.8, UD: 51.2, Dr: 51.5)

TE Sam LaPorta (DK: 59.3, UD: 69.2, Dr: 69.1)

QB Patrick Mahomes (DK: 67.3, UD: 83.5, Dr: 81.0)

TE Travis Kelce (DK: 75.8, UD: 100.4, Dr: 92.0)

QB Jared Goff (DK: 91.7, UD: 114.5, Dr: 113.0)

TE Tyler Warren (DK: 97.7, UD: 125.1, Dr: 132.1)

RB Kareem Hunt (DK: 169.6, UD: 210.8, Dr: 209.4)

Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow also have much earlier ADPs on DK relative to the other two sites, so I wouldn't plan on having a lot of premium-QB builds there. Each draft is different, of course, and there will certainly be times when Burrow lasts to the 4-5 turn and can thus be paired with Ja'Marr Chase. I'm nonetheless wary of drafting Chase and Tee Higgins together on DK, as there's a decent chance someone will snipe an unstacked Burrow before he gets back to you at the turn. On the other sites, there's an excellent chance Burrow lasts to the 4-5 turn if you're the one who has both Chase and Higgins.

Drafters Breakdown 🤓

General Strategy/Observations

For me at least, Drafters is the most difficult site to find general trends that offer value. We need to dig in more and look at the players individually, and also remember that the contest format is very different from most of the tournaments on UD and DK. Upside truly is everything, as we need to build a perfect team from start to finish, not just one that's pretty good and then peaks in Weeks 15-17.

Best Values

RB Josh Jacobs (Dr: 27.1, UD: 25.0, DK: 23.6)

WR Tyreek Hill (Dr: 32.5, UD: 27.5, DK: 31.9)

WR Terry McLaurin (Dr: 29.5, UD: 27.8, DK: 27.2)

WR Deebo Samuel (Dr: 69.0, UD: 67.0, DK: 62.7)

RB Tyrone Tracy (Dr: 111.8, UD: 103.4, DK: 98.5)

TE Colston Loveland (Dr: 122.1, UD: 115.8, DK: 113.1)

TE Tyler Warren (Dr: 132.1, UD: 125.1, DK: 97.7)

RB Dylan Sampson (Dr: 194.9, UD: 186.9, DK: 178.9)

Worst Values

WR Malik Nabers (Dr: 7.4, UD: 9.1, DK: 8.8)

WR Garrett Wilson (Dr: 23.5, UD: 25.9, DK: 29.4)

WR Rashee Rice (Dr: 25.5, UD: 29.7, DK: 36.5)

RB Tony Pollard (Dr: 74.9, UD: 78.3, DK: 80.4)

QB Justin Fields (Dr: 94.7, UD: 104.8, DK: 102.0)

RB Jaydon Blue (Dr: 115.6, UD: 129.9, DK: 128.0)

QB Drake Maye (Dr: 118.1, UD: 124.0, DK: 124.5)

RB Will Shipley (Dr: 171.5, UD: 187.1, DK: 198.2)

One can definitely argue that some of these guys, especially Rice and Fields, are rightfully more expensive on Drafters because the total-points format encourages an all-or-nothing, high-ceiling approach. We're trying to hit home runs with every pick, not settling for singles and doubles that might happen to have their spike games at the right time during fantasy playoffs in late December.