David Njoku News: On field for minicamp

Njoku (knee) has been an active participant at Cleveland's mandatory minicamp, which concludes Thursday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Njoku missed the final two regular-season games of the 2024 campaign due to a knee injury and then skipped voluntary OTAs, but his participation at minicamp finally provides confirmation that he's fully healthy. The 2017 first-round pick, who turns 29 in July, figures to be extra motivated as he heads into a contract year, and with the Browns having added some competition for routes in the form of third-round rookie TE Harold Fannin, who led the FBS in terms of catches in 2024. Njoku is no stranger to underwhelming quarterback play, but as Cleveland prepares for a year in which all of Deshaun Watson (Achilles), Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have conceivable paths to the starting lineup, it looks inevitable that he again is faced with overcoming a tumultuous situation under center.