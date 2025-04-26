Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
David Walker headshot

David Walker News: Grabbed by Bucs in fourth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 10:38am

The Buccaneers selected Walker in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Walker was a starter in all four years of his college career, and over his last three years in Central Arkansas he accumulated 184 tackles (108 solo), including 30.0 sacks, eight pass deflections and six forced fumbles in 34 games. A three-time consensus All-American, Walker was named to the First Team All-UAC in his last two years and earned the 2024 Buck Buchanan Award as the top FCS defensive player. Walker's strength and body quickness allows him to use different techniques to get past offensive linemen, which could help him overcome his lack of length against NFL-level talent.

David Walker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now