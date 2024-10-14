DeMarcco Hellams Injury: Return not near

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Monday that Hellams (ankle) is still "weeks away" from returning, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

The 2023 seventh-round pick out of Alabama has yet to suit up for the Falcons this season after sustaining an ankle injury in early August that landed him on injured reserve. Morris' comments Monday indicate that Hellams still has a long way to go in his recovery process, so expect Richie Grant to continue serving as Atlanta's top reserve safety for the foreseeable future.