DeMarcus Lawrence Injury: Expected to miss multiple weeks

Lawrence (foot) is expected to miss multiple weeks after being injured in Thursday night's win over the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence was taken to the locker room and had his injured foot taped up on the sidelines Thursday night, but the extent of the injury is more severe and will require an extended absence. With both Lawrence and Micah Parsons (ankle) now injured, Dallas' defense could be in big trouble. Marshawn Kneeland, Chauncey Golston and Carl Lawson picked up the extra playing time against the Giants with Parsons and Lawrence injured.